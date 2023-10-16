A 58-year-old man who died following a collision involving two articulated LGVs has been named by Cumbria Police.

Malcolm Houghton, of Southport, died from his injuries at the scene of the collision on the A590 - a short distance from junction 36 of the M6 motorway - on Thursday 12 October at 6:15am.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was uninjured.

Northbound vehicles had been diverted from the M6 that morning due to an earlier vehicle fire north of junction 36. The road remained closed until late afternoon whilst a forensic examination was carried out and the two vehicles recovered.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward if they were travelling north along the M6 from Burton services and were diverted or used junction 36 around that time in the morning.

Police are particularly keen to speak with those driving vehicles with dashcams as this may have captured footage of the vehicles involved even if the driver did not witness the collision.

Witnesses can contact Cumbria Police on 101 quoting log number 26 of 12 October. They must ask to speak with PC 2414 Brockbank or the serious collision investigation unit.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online or phone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...