Fans of Carlisle United Football Club have been left feeling "shocked" and "distressed" after someone set off a firework just before half-time during Saturday's home game against Leyton Orient.

F ans were left fearful after a flash and loud bang in the Warwick Road End on 14 October.

An FA inspector was present at the game as the club has recently been fined and under inspection to assess fan behaviour.

The club's chief executive, Nigel Clibbens, said: "The club and many thousands of fans have been let down by this. As you also know, we have an outstanding FA misconduct charge relating to mass incursion at the home play-off game with Bradford, and we await an outcome from that. It’s an obvious understatement to say that this doesn’t help us at all."

Mr Clibbens has received emails from "extremely upset" fans close to the firework who told him they would not be coming back.

The club is appealing for information to find out who is behind the latest incident so they can be dealt with "for the good of the club.“

Anyone who may be able to help identify who lit the firework can contact the club here

