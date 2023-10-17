An arrest has been made after the death of a man in his 20s on the M6.

Police were called to the one-vehicle crash on the M6 southbound at High Wreay, near Carlisle, shortly before 8pm last night.

A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the white BMW entered the M6 motorway from junction 42 and headed south.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it, quoting incident number 206 of 16 October 2023.

You can also call 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

