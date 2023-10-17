Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a firecracker was set off during Carlisle's League One fixture against Leyton Orient.

The incident happened on 14 October within the Warwick Road End of the ground.

Anyone with any information should make contact at www.cumbria.police.uk/ report-it, quoting incident number 139 of 14 October. You can also call 101 where information can be left for PC 2208 Sunley.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

