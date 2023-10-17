A motorcyclist who died after crashing into a van outside a Carlisle school was travelling at more than twice the speed limit, a coroner's court has heard.

Jason Lee Farmer, 33, from Carlisle was likely intoxicated with cocaine in his system when the collision happened on Wigton Road at 3pm on 21 March 2022, the inquest into his death in Cockermouth heard today.

The hearing was told how he was h eading towards the city centre, he was travelling at an estimated 63mph on his back wheel, known as a wheelie, before he hit the van of a parent turning into Morton Academy to pick up their daughter.

Mr Farmer was thrown from his bike and suffered 'unsurvivable' injuries, the coroner heard. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.

There was no evidence to suggest that Mr Farmer had attempted to slow down or evade the van.

Cumbria Constabulary's forensic investigator told the coroner that the wheelie could have made Mr Farmer harder for the driver to distinguish as the bike's headlights and rider were obscured.

Family members attending the inquest said that Mr Farmer's death had left a hole in all of their lives.

