An Eden Valley pensioner has been told he must sign the sex offenders’ register after admitting that he indecently assaulted a child several decades ago.

Denis Elwood, now aged 74 and of Fellview, Great Salkeld, near Penrith, admitted four offences during an appearance at Carlisle Crown Court.

Elwood pleaded guilty to three charges of indecent assault on a girl aged under 16.

One of these charges states that the indecent assaults occurred on multiple occasions.

Elwood also admitted a fourth charge of indecent assault on a woman aged 16 or over.

Court papers show the offending happened about three decades ago.

Judge Nicholas Barker adjourned Elwood’s case for the preparation of a psychiatric report and for further information to be provided by the probation service.

Elwood is due to be sentenced at the crown court on 15 December.

He was granted unconditional bail and told he is now subject to the sex offender notification requirements, which include signing the sex offenders’ register.

