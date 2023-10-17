Ivor Robson, the official starter at the Open for 41 years, has died aged 83.

His first Open was at Carnoustie in 1975, with the last at St Andrews ahead of his retirement in 2015.

Robson, who lived in Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway, also acted as the DP World Tour's official starter at courses around the world.

He was described by the organisers of The Open Championship, the R&A, as "one of the most distinctive voices in golf".

USA's Jordan Spieth speaks with British Open first tee announcer Ivor Robson during day one of The Open Championship 2015 at St Andrews. Credit: PA Images.

Ivor sent the world's best players on their way in his career – from Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods, from Arnold Palmer to Seve Ballesteros, from Tom Watson to Rory McIlroy.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of Ivor's passing.

"As official starter at the Open for over 40 years, his voice was instantly recognisable and synonymous with the Championship for players and millions of golf fans worldwide.

"He was popular and well respected among all golfers who played in The Open and I know that they will share in our sadness at this news.

"On behalf of all of us at The R&A, I would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to his wife of 61 years, Lesley, and the Robson family."