The Government has approved more than £5 million of funding for Maryport's town centre, harbour and promenade.

This will include a harbourside events area, a promenade cafe, a bike hub, a splashpark and indoor and outdoor playgrounds.

The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has approved the funding from the Future High Streets Fund. It adds to a number of schemes already in development in Maryport with more than £12 million in total being spent in the town.

These include a new maritime museum in the Christ Church building, the reopening of the former Carlton cinema as an events space, a new boardwalk between the harbour and promenade and the restoration of the town hall.

Leader of Cumberland Council, Cllr Mark Fryer, said: “To meet the terms of the Government funding, we had to show that the new investment plans will improve the experience for those living in and visiting Maryport, drive growth and ensure the town’s future viability. It is brilliant news that these new initiatives obviously meet all those criteria and have been received so positively.

“Maryport is already a real gem on Cumberland’s coastline. Now this is a town that is really on the up and I think these schemes will make a great place even better.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...