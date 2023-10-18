Four month old Dallas Kelly was injured by severe force, the trial at Carlisle Crown Court heard today.

Yesterday, Reece Kelly, 31, from Workington, admitted killing his baby son two years ago when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He denies murdering Dallas.

Dallas's mother, Georgia Wright who's also from Workington, is accused of causing or allowing the infant's death. She denies the charge.

This morning, the trial heard evidence from two pathologists who both alleged that the injuries sustained by Dallas in 2021 would have been caused by severe force.

One pathologist disputed the statement Kelly made after his arrest, in which he said he had only shaken Dallas lightly.

The pathologist said it was “ inconceivable ” that that could have caused fatal injuries.He also said that Dallas had suffered a head injury weeks before the events that led to his death.Defence barristers accept that Dallas was shaken by Kelly and that this was ultimately fatal but they suggest that the earlier injury could have been caused by accident.A second pathologist told the court that Dallas suffered injuries to both eyes. She argued they were consistent with “forceful shaking.”

Yesterday, the prosecution alleged that Mr. Kelly intended to do the baby serious harm on 15 October 2021, claiming that he used considerable severe force, causing multiple rib fractures and severe head injuries. He painted a picture of regular drug use at the couple's Workington home, claiming that Dallas was regularly left unsupervised and alleged that drugs came before food.

Both Kelly and Wright deny all the outstanding charges against them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...