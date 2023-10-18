Play Brightcove video

A man from Eastriggs has been chosen to represent Scotland in the inaugural Nations League for amputee football.

Brian Murray was eleven years old when he developed a limp which would turn out to be caused by an aggressive cancerous tumour.

A few days later, his leg was amputated and it would be another three years of chemotherapy before he was given the all clear.

Brian channelled his energy into sport but it wasn't until he was 46 that he discovered a love of amputee football.

Brian said: "I went down to Manchester City's training ground just to have a look. They threw an Everton shirt on me and said 'right we're playing in a cup competition and you're playing for us' and I was just like 'oh my god' and since then, I'm a totally different person."

Brian went on to introduce the game to Scotland and the Scottish Amputee Football Club and Association which was set up in 2017.

Speaking on his selection for the Nations League, he said: "I played football as a kid before I lost my leg and it's every young boy's dream to play for their country and here I am. I've captained Scotland in a few international games now but this one is the big one for us."

Scotland will face a tough Netherlands side, when the competition takes place at the end of the month.

