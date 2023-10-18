Approximately one thousand construction workers at Sellafield will strike over pay.

The workers are included in three thousand members of the GMB union who voted in favour of industrial action.

The union said that member's pay had fallen more than 20% behind inflation and they have voted to turn down a pay deal of 8.5% for 2024 and 3.5% for 2025.

Sellafield said the vote affected only construction contractors at the site, not its 11,000 direct employees.

More than fifty GMB and Unite reps from across the industry will now meet to discuss next steps.

GMB's National Officer said: “The employers have forced our members into a position where they are taking part in industrial action ballots of this scale for the first time in their careers.

“The message from the workforce is loud and clear: value their work'.”

A spokesperson for Sellafield said: "We are hopeful that industrial action can be avoided. In the event of any action we have contingency plans in place to ensure the site remains safe and secure."

