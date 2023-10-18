Play Brightcove video

Our reporter Isla Todd went along to speak to residents in the village.

Nearly every resident in Crailing in the Borders has signed a petition calling for the A698 to be reduced from 60mph to 50mph as it passes through the village.

Villagers also want better visibility as they exit the village - which is found between Jedburgh and Kelso - from the main junction and improved signage to warn drivers to slow down and that other cars may be turning in or joining the road.

Parents have expressed concerns about their safety trying to cross the road, especially if they are trying to reach the bus stop on the other side.

Crailing Community Councillor Myra Hope said: "Well, the traffic is so fast, and it's every day, especially the weekend. It's really quite dangerous."

Local resident Alison Fraser said: "What we would really like is a reduction in the speed limit. We'd like it reduced to at least 50 mph. It would make a huge difference to us.

The council have cut back some trees which has made visibility much better. But it could still be better."

Chairperson of the Community Council Dinah Faulds helped put the petition together. She said: "It would be a lot safer accessing and leaving the village itself because traffic comes very fast."

Scottish Borders Council have already visited the village ahead of the petition being heard on Thursday 19 October.

In a statement, Scottish Borders Council said: "Following a constructive and positive meeting on site with representatives from Crailing, the council has already cut back a bank of trees on the east side of the junction and believe that residents are working to reduce a private hedge on the west side.

"The council have agreed to upgrade the settlement signing for Crailing and also erect a pedestrian warning sign too. This will be located in agreement with the community.

"At the site visit, neither the council nor Police Scotland supported a speed limit reduction and this was discussed with the representatives.

"The safety camera has been east of the junction 17 times in the last 12 months, spending more than 30 hours on-site, and issued 1 notice. Police Scotland Roads Policing also attend on an ad-hoc basis."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Road safety is a priority for Police Scotland and both local officers along with specialist colleagues in Roads Policing routinely carry out patrols to enforce speed limits and act as a deterrent.

“We cannot stress the importance of our message to all drivers that they must take responsibility for their own actions behind the wheel, observe the speed limits and be considerate to others."

