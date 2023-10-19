Man exposes himself in Carlisle

A police appeal has been launched after a man exposed himself in Carlisle.

The incident happened on Scotland Road at about 6.35am yesterday (18 October).

This reportedly took place between Thornton Road and Roseberry Road, opposite Sainsbury’s Local.

The man was described as white, in his sixties, of average build and height and was wearing a blue puffer coat.

He walked off along Scotland Road in the general direction of Kingstown Road.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/ report-it, quoting incident 74 of 18 October.

You can also call 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

