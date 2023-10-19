Two flood warnings are in force in Dumfries and Galloway as heavy rain continues to batter the region.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency warnings have been issued for West Luce Bay North and West Luce Bay South.

A combination of large waves and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea is expected along the coastline in West Luce Bay North and West Luce Bay South.

Areas at potential risk include low-lying land and roads along the coastline.

A yellow weather warning for rain is also in place for eastern parts of the Borders as Storm Babet brings wet weather to large parts of Scotland.

The Met Office says residents can expect the following:

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads

