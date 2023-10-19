A woman and child have been rescued using an inflatable raft after they became trapped in floodwater near Carlisle.

Crews from Carlisle East, Carlisle West, and Penrith were called to Wreay earlier this morning.

An inflatable raft and water rescue equipment were used by firefighters.

With the heavy rain forecast, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following advice: "Do not drive through floodwater- every time there is heavy rain we end up having to rescue motorists who drive through deep water. If in doubt, turn around.

"If you do need to travel, make sure you have waterproof warm clothing with you, and a charged mobile telephone.

"Do not enter floodwater- in recent times we’ve even had to rescue someone who tried to cycle through a very flooded Rickerby Park.

"Do not enter floodwater to try and rescue livestock. If your animals are in danger, ring 999. We have the resources to help, do not risk your own life.

"Do not stand on bridges or riverbanks to view or take videos of the fast-flowing water.

"Please stay safe."

