A man who swapped his wife's bed for a dog cage and sent threatening messages to her during a period of controlling conduct has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Kostas Fragoulis, now 46, appeared at Carlisle Magistrates' Court on Friday 20 October over illegal activity which occurred over 15 months between 2019 and 2020.

The court heard Fragoulis used violent and intimidating behaviour by shouting and controlling his soon-to-be ex-wife’s activities. He sent threatening messages and piled her possessions in the garden during wet weather.

George Shelley, prosecuting, also told how the woman returned home in March 2020, having learned that Fragoulis had moved her bed. In its place, he had put a mattress on top of a dog cage.

In a separate incident, Fragoulis had got “full in the face” of a man who had called at the house.

He denied charges of controlling or coercive behaviour towards the woman and assaulting the man by beating but failed to attend his trial. He was convicted of the two charges but then was “at large” for around two-and-a-half years.

The court heard he had returned to Greece to care for his parents and run a family business.

Chris Toms, mitigating for Fragoulis, said his client had acted unlawfully amid problems in a marriage that was heading for divorce. He had committed no offences before or since.

A 20-week jail term was suspended for two years. Fragoulis, of Beaumont, near Carlisle, must complete rehabilitation work with the probation service and also a “building better relationships” programme.

In addition he was banned from having any contact with the woman for two years.

Lead magistrate Alan Cottingham told Fragoulis: “No one should have to put up with what your future ex-wife had to put up with. These are, trust me, very serious offences. They are going to be dealt with in a very serious way.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...