Storm Babet continues to hit the region with weather warnings for rain and wind in place.

Parts of the Scottish Borders are expected to be worst hit after amber warnings for rain were issued while Cumbria is covered by a yellow warning.

Residents in Kelso, Melrose and Lauder have been urged to take care with winds up to 50mph forecast. At least 60mm of rain is also expected with more possible on east-facing high grounds.

There are five flood warnings in place for the region while flood barriers remain in place in Eyemouth.

The A7 has reopened after a fallen tree closed the road at Langholm this morning. It was cleared by BEAR Scotland within three hours of coming down.

There is disruption on the rail network with trains cancelled between Carlisle and Newcastle due to a fallen tree.

The West Coast Mainline currently remains open but passengers are urged to check before they travel.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “While our extreme weather action teams have been preparing for this bad weather for several days, it’s really difficult to know exactly when and where it will strike, which is why we're asking people to check before they travel.

“The best way to do that is to check National Rail Enquiries before you set out on your journey. Also if you live by the railway please tie down any loose garden items - it’s amazing what can be carried by a strong gust of wind and end up on the tracks - causing unnecessary delays for passengers and freight.”

Chris Halpin from Network Rail offers travel advice for passengers

The region's Coastguard teams have also been called in to help badly flooded areas of North East Scotland. The team from Portpatrick are in Brechin with parts of the town evacuated due to severe flooding.

Full list of flood warnings for the Border region

Cumbrian Coast between Silloth and St Bees

River Rede at Catcleugh Reservoir

Rivers Duddon, Crake and Mill Beck

River Aire catchment at Gargrave

Greenlaw to Allerton

