Tribute paid to ITV Border news editor Neil Billingham

ITV Border would like to share a tribute to a much-loved colleague.

Neil Billingham, who was Lookaround's News Editor, worked alongside us for ten years. He has died at the age of 51.

As well as being a treasured part of our team, Neil was well-known by many in the community in his village of Scotby, near Carlisle in Cumbria, and the wider region.

Neil was a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and supported countless people during difficult times in their lives - whether that be as a volunteer or as a friend.

Neil and his beloved dog Walter. Credit: ITV Border

During his career, Neil offered mentorship and support to journalists entering the industry.

The team across the ITV Border patch has been touched by the messages of sympathy sent by those who knew Neil.

Neil will be greatly missed by our entire team. We send all our love and support to his family and friends.