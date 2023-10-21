A service station in Cumbria has been closed off to the public as police continue to investigate an incident.

Officers were contacted at around 2.15am to a report that a number of people, wearing balaclavas, had arrived at the Burton-in-Kendal services.

They attempted to steal an internal ATM, but after failing to do so, they entered a store and stole a cash register.

Cumbria Police have said that nobody was injured in the incident.

As police continue with their investigations at the scene, the services is likely to remain closed for some time - but the petrol station and car park areas are open the public.

Anyone who witnessed what occurred or has any information which may assist is urged to contact police.

