An investigation has been launched after a woman has died in a crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

The collision happened on the A716 Cornerhouse to Drummore road, near Ardwell, at around 8.30pm on Friday 20 October.

Emergency services attended there scene, and the driver of a white Mini Cooper, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for crash investigation work to be carried out.

Sergeant David Kerr, of Cumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone who what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation is asked to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on the A716 in the time leading up to the crash happening. Please contact us if you have footage or any other information.”

