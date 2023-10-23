﻿﻿A Whitehaven man who strangled and headbutted his former partner after entering her home uninvited has been given an immediate 18-month prison sentence.

Jordan Armstrong, 27, and the woman had been in a year-long relationship when they split in June 2022 due to him going on “benders”, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The former couple had remained on good terms until the attack on 24 August last year.

As she entertained a neighbour and her 16-year-old son, Armstrong walked into her kitchen uninvited and appeared “drunk and angry”.

He was repeatedly asked to leave after making several nasty comments about her, prompting the neighbour to leave to try and summon help.

Armstrong then lunged at his ex-partner, grabbing her by the throat, causing pain and leaving her struggling to breathe.

The teenager tried to intervene but then feared he would also be assaulted when he saw Armstrong clench his fist.

“The defendant then head-butted the woman five times,” said prosecutor David Ball. “She had a painful windpipe and a painful forehead and jaw with bruising and swelling to her right eyebrow.”

In an impact statement, she admitted the unprovoked assault on her was “hard to process” as Armstrong had never been violent towards her before.

Armstrong, of White School Close, admitted strangulation and assaults on the woman and teenager.

He had made no comment when interviewed by police.

During the sentencing, Judge Michael Fanning told him: “This is domestic violence. It is the more serious for that. It is a breach of trust.”

