A footballer is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car.

Dalbeattie Star midfielder Dean Watson was struck by a black pickup vehicle near Ecclefechan in Dumfries and Galloway around 1:30am Sunday 22 October, Police Scotland have said.

The 24-year-old was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment.

He is stable but remains in a critical condition.

A Dalbeattie Star statement, released via Facebook, said: "Everyone at Dalbeattie Star would like to pass our best wishes to current player, Dean Watson, who was involved in a serious traffic incident near Ecclefechan in the early hours of this morning.

"Dean, who was struck by a vehicle, and was taken to hospital. He has been transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment. He is in a critical but stable condition.

"Keep fighting Deano."

Watson joined Dalbeattie over the summer from hometown club Gretna. He has previously represented Carlisle's youth team and Queen of the South.

A Queen of the South statement added: "Everyone at Queen of the South would like to pass our best wishes to former player Dean Watson who was involved in a serious traffic incident near Ecclefechan.

"Dean, who was struck by a vehicle, was taken to hospital and has been transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment. He is in a critical but stable condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dean and his family and friends. Stay strong Deano."

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Colin Ramage from Road Policing said: “A man has been left seriously injured following this collision and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are appealing for anyone who was on the B7076 near to Ecclefechan in the early hours of this morning and may have noticed the vehicle involved, or anything else of relevance, to please get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to hear from motorists with dash-cams who may have footage which could assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0290 of Sunday 22 October 2023.

