A man has been charged following the discovery of a cannabis farm worth almost £700,000 at a property in West Cumbria.

Defrim Xherri, 34, has been charged in connection with cannabis production after 400 plants we located and seized by police in Whitehaven.

Police said the cannabis farm was discovered at a property, which was formally a phone shop, in King Street on Tuesday 19 September.

Xherri, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug when he appeared remotely at Carlisle Crown Court on Monday 23 September.

During the short hearing, the prosecution said the illegal haul had the potential to yield around 68kg, with a street value of £680,000.

The case was adjourned by Judge Fanning, who noted that Xherri appeared to have been in the UK illegally, that he had previously absconded and was planning to seek asylum.

Xherri will remain in custody until his next appearance at the crown court on 4 December.

