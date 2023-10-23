Police appeal for missing girl from Scottish Borders

Police are appealing for the help of the public to find a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the Scottish Borders.

Skye McDonald was last seen around 7pm on Sunday 22 October, in the Kenilworth Avenue area of Galashiels.

She is described as around 5ft 7ins, with long brown hair.

Skye was wearing a black jumper with a hood and black trousers and carrying a black rucksack when she was last seen.

Constable John Aitchison said: “Concerns are growing for Skye’s welfare and we are keen to make sure she is safe and well.

"She may have travelled to the Edinburgh area by train and we are asking anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3262 of Sunday, 22 October, 2023.

