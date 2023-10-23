Police appeal for second girl missing in Galashiels

Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing a 14-year-old who has been reported as missing in the Scottish Borders.

Summer Pitillo was last seen in the Galashiels area at around 7pm on Sunday 22 October.

Scottish Borders Police have said searches and enquiries to trace Summer are ongoing, with hopes that she is found "as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well".

When she was last seen, Summer was wearing black clothing and boots.

Anyone who has seen Summer or who has any information on her whereabouts should contact 101 with reference number 3262 of 22/10/23.

