The public are being urged to avoid areas of a Cumbrian beach after a whale carcass washed up on the shore.

The discovery was made by members of the public in Allonby on Friday 20 October.

Visitors to the beach , especially those with children and dogs, are being urged to avoid close proximity to the whale's body.

This comes after a pilot whale was found stranded on West Beach at Silloth in January. Credit: James Barnett

It is thought that the animal is a northern bottle-nose whale, which are the largest member of the beaked whale family in the North Atlantic Ocean. The species prefer cold, deep, temperates.

A statement from Maryport Coastguard said: "We would like to thank the first informants that have contacted us about the whale that is washed up at Allonby.

"The team has been out to the whale, information has been passed onto our operations centre at Belfast, and they are organising removal.

"Can we ask in the meantime that the public not to get too close to the whale, and keep dogs on leads around it.

"During decomposition whales' gut bacteria multiply very quickly, producing methane gas which can in turn, cause them to explode."

