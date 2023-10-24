Police are investigating after three children were allegedly racially abused by a group of white men on a train.

The incident happened on board a train from Carlisle to Dumfries at around 5.30pm on Saturday 14 October.

British Transport Police (BTP) have said the children - aged between 10 and 15 - were racially abused by a group of four white men who are all believed to be in their sixties.

The first male is described as being about 5ft 8, with fair hair and was wearing a pink top.

The second wore a red t-shirt and a blue jacket and had white hair.

The third was wearing a white t-shirt with a light green jacket. He had white hair and a white moustache.

The fourth had white hair and was wearing glasses, a flat cap, a blue jumper and a blue jacket.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 700 of 14/10/2023.

