Carlisle Roman dig excavation to return this month

The Roman dig excavation is set to return to Carlisle this month as part of Uncovering Roman Carlisle.

The dig previously found two Roman heads during the summer with the project nominated for a national award.

The excavation is set to return for a "mini dig" later this month, starting on Saturday 28 October.

The project has been nominated for the Council for British Archaeology, Archaeological Achievement Awards 2023; in the Learning, Training and Skills category and in the Public Dissemination or Participation category.

Volunteers will join in with the latest dig which will run until Saturday 4 November which has been supported by Carlisle Cricket Club, Cumberland Council and Wardell Armstrong.

Tullie is also hosting an exhibition which showcases the finds of the previous digs, including the two Roman heads, and will be on display until Saturday 11 November.

The dig has made discoveries which will be on display at Tullie. Credit: Uncovering Roman Carlisle

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “The mini-dig will be a small evaluation, comprising a single trench over the Roman road looking at activity to the south of the road, typically where Roman shops and other buildings would be found.

“The dig will inform future, larger, archaeological exploration of the site. This dig much smaller in scale, with volunteer places limited, however the active excavation will be free to visit.”

Frank Giecco Technical Director at Wardell Armstrong said: “We’re so pleased to be returning the site with the support of the Cricket Club and Cumberland Council to prepare for next year.

"It’s just brilliant getting shortlisted for two nominations for the Archaeological Achievement Awards with the Council for British Archaeology. Thanks to all the efforts of the volunteers and the team, it is an incredible achievement.

“We’ve been able to keep providing opportunities to get involved and see Carlisle’s heritage, far more than we ever planned, or hoped for, and every time we can come back to the site it’s such a gift."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...