Simpson believes Carlisle United 'deserved' win against Burton Albion

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson was delighted with his side's performance as they won at home against Burton Albion.

Simpson believes that his side "deserved" the 2-1 win against the Brewers.

A first half strike from Mark Helm gave the visitors the lead at the break before second half goals from Jordan Gibson and Joe Garner gave the Blues the lead.

Carlisle United dominated large parts of the match although fell behind in the 28th minute. Burton Albion capitalised on a slack pass in the Carlisle United half before Helm worked some space and fired beyond Tomas Holy in the Carlisle United goal.

Joe Garner scored the winning goal for the Blues. Credit: PA

There were chances for Carlisle United in the first half with the pick of the bunch falling to Joe Garner. Following a dangerous ball into the box Garner found himself free near the six yard box and fired a shot towards goal, only for it to be blocked on the line by a defender.

Carlisle United remained patient throughout the second half and their efforts were rewarded just eight minutes after the break.

A Callum Guy ball over the top found the run of Dan Butterworth, he could not properly bring the ball under control but it found Jordan Gibson on the wing and he fired the ball into the back of the net.

Carlisle United continued to put the pressure on the visitors and scored the winning goal with just two minutes of regulation time on the clock.

A cross was delivered to the far post and was met by the head of Terry Ablade who nodded it back across goal for Joe Garner to head in from just a couple of yards out.

Simpson believes his side 'deserved' the victory. Credit: PA

Manager Paul Simpson was delighted with how his side performed, speaking to Carlisle United website, he said: "I absolutely think we deserved it. I thought we showed really good patience throughout the game.

"We expected them to do what they did, and they done it really well. They make a block of a back six and a holding midfield player and a keeper. They are really difficult to break down and we knew we had to be patient today.

"We knew they were waiting for a little mistake and they punished us with the one mistake we made in the first half. I said at half time that the team had to keep doing the things they were doing and to try and make it count in the final third. I am absolutely delighted.

"I thought the fans stuck well with us tonight and I thought the players showed a really good attitude and really good character. We maybe should have got something at the weekend but we had to make sure we got a win, not a draw against Burton, and it was really important."

Burton Albion capitalised on a mistake in the first half to take the lead, although Simpson believes it has to be accepted his side will make mistakes at times.

Simpson is looking for his side to make the most of set pieces in their upcoming games. Credit: PA

He said: "We have to accept that we are going to make mistakes. I was disappointed with the body language of three or four of the players when we gave the ball away. After that I thought we got back to doing what we were doing.

"Joe Garner has a chance in the first half and if we hit it anywhere else it goes in but it hit the lad on the line. The players kept plugging away and tried to find that right pass and in the end we have scored two good goals and got the three points."

Simpson believes that when Garner had his chance cleared off the line he feared that it may not have been Carlisle's night.

He said: "When we had that one cleared off the line I did think he were go again because we all know the biggest problem we have had is scoring goals. We have got to start scoring from set pieces soon because it wasn’t tonight but let’s hope it is very soon.

“They players have got to take belief from the performance we put in tonight. We have got to realise that we can be a good side if we do the right things. We have got to get a run of results that lifts us up the table and gives us belief with everybody thinking we have a real fighting chance."

