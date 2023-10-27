British farmers believe there is "a bright future" despite growing challenges, as a major agricultural showcase returns to Cumbria.

Seven thousand visitors attended the 16th Borderway Agri Expo in Carlisle on Friday 27 October.

The event is the UK’s largest autumn livestock showcase and the place where the farming community meet and compete, share the latest developments in farming practice, breeding, environmental issues and export opportunities.

This year's show, which is organised by Harrison & Hetherington, welcomed more than 900 livestock entries across the day's classes.

The event, which is in it's sixteenth year, attracts farmers from all over the UK. Credit: ITV

Speakers on the day included the CEO of the British Limousin Society, Alice Swift and Barrie Turner, CEO of the Suffolk Sheep Society.

Alice Swift, CEO of the British Limousin Cattle Society, said: "We've come through one of the wettest weeks this week. And, you know, farmers are battling with the elements every day.

"We're not even into winter yet and we have so many of our farms now in the water.

"But I think it's so important that days like today make the community feel positive and upbeat because there is a positive future out there.

"Customers are buying British. They're looking for British. And we were able to produce beef at half the carbon footprint of the global average.

"We're in a great position to have a bright future ahead.

"But it's days like this where farmers come together and they can feel good about the sector."

This year's event supported Cancer Research and was sponsored by Norbrook, Woodheads and Carrs Billington.

Scott Donaldson, managing director of Harrison & Hetherington Limited, said: "We've got to become more environmentally balanced in our farming practices.

"So that's a big challenge for our industry.

"Succession is important on farms as farmers get older. If they haven't got someone to follow on them, that business then ends.

"So that's reducing the livestock numbers because there's not very many people who want to work with livestock these days, which is a challenge.

"Although there are quite a few young people here today."

