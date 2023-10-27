Five people have been charged after two people were hospitalised in a street fight in Carlisle.

Cumbria Police attended a call early in the morning of Tuesday 24 October, after reports of a fight involving multiple people.

Officers are investigating the incident which occurred on Gloucester Road in Carlisle after it left two people with serious injuries.

A series of five arrests have been made.

A woman and man, both in their forties, were hospitalised after they were found seriously injured at the scene.

They remain in hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Amy Farrell, Craig Metcalfe, Aaron Devaney, Michael Lowry and Nicky Maxwell, all aged between 33 and 45, were due to appear before Carlisle Magistrates’ Court on 27 October.

All five have been charged with affray as well as both grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Story said: “It remains extremely important that anyone who saw what occurred and is yet to come forward does so immediately.

“We are particularly keen to hear from eye-witnesses and anyone who believes they may have footage which could assist this investigation.”

Police are appealing for footage of any part of the incident, the build-up, or the aftermath on CCTV, doorbell, phone or via any other device.

Anyone who witnessed the events, or who may have information, is being urged to report it by calling 101 or visiting www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 12 of 24 October 2023.

Anonymous calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

