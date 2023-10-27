Play Brightcove video

The aftermath of the collapse of a historic building in Cockermouth.

Legal action is being taken against the owner of a historic building which partially collapsed in Cumbria.

Cumberland Council has issued an official order concerning emergency work needed, after the back of the Old Courthouse in Cockermouth fell into the River Cocker earlier this month.

The local authority have said they need permission to access the site in order to carry out work to ensure the public's safety.

The Grade II listed building had been under scrutiny following concerns about its safety and stability when it subsided early on 8 October.

The council said it has issued a notice under Section 78 of the Building Act 1984, which sets out emergency work the owner must undertake to ensure public safety such as installing fencing and a covered walkway across the Cocker Bridge.

The order also allows the authority, who has already carried out some work, to be reimbursed for costs.

Discussions between Cumberland Council and other relevant bodies, including Historic England, are ongoing. They have said they are continuing to support affected residents and businesses.

The adjacent Cocker Bridge remains closed to vehicles but can be accessed by pedestrians and cyclists under a council-built covered walkway.

Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “Our officers have been working hard behind the scenes and following the partial collapse took immediate action to protect public safety.

"Following legal advice, we have taken steps to gain access to the building to assess the quickest and safest way to take action that would then allow us to reopen the Cocker Bridge to traffic.

“This is a complex site and public safety is our main priority.

“We will do all we can to reopen the bridge to the vehicles as soon as we can but in the meantime, we have installed a covered walkway for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Cockermouth is open for business. Please continue to support local traders.”

ITV Border has approached the owner of the property, Samiul Ahmed a London-based property developer, for comment.

