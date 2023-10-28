Warning of 'extreme pressure' on services at Borders General Hospital

NHS Borders is warning of delays and long waits for treatment at Borders General Hospital due to 'extreme pressure' on services.

All beds at the hospital are full, with the hospital's Emergency Department described as 'exceptionally busy'.

In an online plea, NHS Borders said: "If you do attend our Emergency Department you are likely to wait longer than we would want for you to be seen. If you need to be admitted to hospital you may also need to wait longer than we would normally expect before a bed is available in one of our wards. We are sorry if you or your family has a long wait."The situation remains under constant review. We are working hard to minimise disruption however there may be times where we need to cancel scheduled operations at short notice to maintain patient and staff safety."

Patients are asked to use NHS 24 on 111 before attending the Emergency Department, unless they are in a life-threatening situation.

Callers may face a wait for their calls to be answered, but they will be given an appointment time if they do need to be seen.

Anyone who is unwell is asked to staying at home and not visit relatives at the hospital.

NHS Borders says anyone who thinks their condition is immediately life threatening should call 999.

