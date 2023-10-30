23-year-old killed and two children hospitalised in Borders crash

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road crash - which left a 23-year-old dead and three injured - in the Scottish Borders.

A 9-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were treated in hospital for injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene, on the A7 near Heriot, after reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at around 12.40pm on Sunday 29 October.

The driver of a black Audi A3, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene just south of the junction for Tynehead.

The driver of the Range Rover, a 45-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, who were travelling in a black Range Rover, were left injured by the collision. They were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh respectively.

The road was closed for collision investigators to conduct enquiries at the scene. Sergeant David Waddell said: “We are in the process of establishing the full circumstances and I would ask any members of the public who have not spoken to us yet to contact us, any small piece of information could prove significant.

"I would also appeal to anyone with dash cams or home recording equipment to check their footage as it could assist us in our investigation.” Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1884 of 29 October 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...