Police release forensic image to identify man found dead on Cumbrian beach

Cumbria Police are appealing for the public’s help identifying a body which was found washed up on a beach earlier this year.

Despite efforts to identify the man, who was found dead by Furness Coastguard at Roa Island in April 2023, officers have so far not been successful.

A forensic artist has created an impression of what the man is likely to have looked like to assist the investigation.

The body was reported to Cumbria police shortly after it was found at around 2pm on 30 April 2023.

Police have said there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Detective Inspector Laura Nield said: “We are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

“Our main goal is to identify the man for the benefit of his family – and we hope that there may be someone out there who sees the Forensic Artist’s image and is able to assist us in doing that.”

“Whilst the amount of information we have about the unidentified man is limited, the image we have secured for release to the public is excellent quality and may hopefully lead to someone getting in touch with information which can assist.

“I would urge anyone who does suspect they have any information – no matter how small – to get in touch today.”

Details on the man are limited as he was found with no identification on his person and no identifying marks, scars or tattoos on his body.

Cumbria Police have confirmed the man was white, around six-feet tall and believed to be of an age between 50 and 70.

It is possible he may be of European origin, rather than British or Irish, however this has not been confirmed.

It is believed he had recently shaved before his death, although the public are being asked to consider that the man may have had a beard.

Roa Island lies around half a mile south of Rampside, at the southernmost point of the Furness Peninsula in Westmorland and Furness.

Detective Inspector Nield said: The public can report any details by quoting incident number 117 of 30 April 2023 online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit, or phone on 101.

