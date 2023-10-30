Simpson 'disappointed' as Blues fall into relegation zone following defeat

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson was left "disappointed" by the performance shown by his side against Cambridge United.

The Blues fell into the League One relegation zone following defeat on the road against Mark Bonner's side.

A 73rd minute George Thomas goal was enough to separate the sides after he found space in the middle of the box following a cross from the right.

United finished the match with nine men after Jack Armer received his marching orders for a second yellow card and Alfie McCalmont was shown a straight red card in injury time.

Jack Armer was one of two Carlisle United players to be sent off in the match. Credit: PA

Speaking to Carlisle United after the match Paul Simpson was left frustrated with the performance put on by his side.

He said: "Let’s not look at blaming anybody else, the defeat is our own fault. If you don’t do the basics well then you don’t get anything out of the game, and unfortunately we haven’t done that.

“The biggest disappointment is that after a really good week of two good performances against Portsmouth and Burton, we’ve been way off it in terms of football.

“We’ve turned over possession so many times. In terms of competing, we haven’t won our duels enough.

Paul Simpson felt as though his side should have claimed all three points. Credit: PA

“I’m not being disrespectful, but they were there to be beaten. They were a team who in a way looked like they were waiting to be beaten early on."

Simpson believes that if his side performed to the ability that they have shown in recent matches they could have won the game.

He said: "They were tentative, but we give them a lift. We had an opportunity really early on when Dan Butterworth put his shot wide, and we had some really good transitions where we haven’t made it count with our decision making and our quality on the ball.

“There’s nobody else to blame, it’s solely our fault, it’s as simple as that.”

George Thomas had the freedom of the Carlisle United box as he easily found space to put the ball beyond Tomas Holy in the United goal.

Simpson believes that the goal was preventable and was left frustrated at the manner in how his side conceded.

He said: "We didn’t work hard enough to stop the cross coming in, then their midfielder has ran off our midfielder and had a free header inside the box.

“You just can’t make those sorts of mistakes, regardless of who you’re playing against. If you have two or three consecutive mistakes like that then you’re going to get punished, and that’s exactly what happened.

“At the other end we didn’t test their keeper at all. I can’t think of a save their goalkeeper had to make, if I’m going to be honest. We huffed and puffed a couple of times from set plays, but the top and bottom of it is that we weren’t good enough.”

Simpson explained how he has been left frustrated following the performance shown by his side and lamented their lack of consistency.

Paul Simpson is looking for his side to show more consistency. Credit: PA

He said: "That’s why we talk about that consistency. I’ve said to them that I accept that we can’t play brilliantly every game, but you have to get a consistent level of doing the basics right, and that’s where we’ve let ourselves down.

“I do think we’ve let ourselves down because I felt it was a missed opportunity for us. We haven’t done the things that we really wanted to do, and that I think we’re capable of doing, and when you do that, especially at this level, you come away with nothing.

“This was an opportunity missed, I’ve said that already. It’s not as if we’ve come to a team who are absolutely flying and picking up wins left right and centre.

“It was a team who were really low on confidence and when you have that opportunity you have to go and get right into their faces and be ruthless. Unfortunately we’ve been whatever the opposite of ruthless is."

