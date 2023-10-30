Works commence to make Dumfries station more accessible for wheelchair users

Dumfries train station is set to become more accessible and user friendly as major modernisation work gets underway.

The project, which begins on Monday 30 October, will provide step-free access between platforms at Dumfries station.

The works, including the installation of a new footbridge and lifts, are being carried out to make it easier for wheelchair users and those with limited mobility to travel through the station.

Network Rail has said the work will improve the experience of those travelling with children, luggage or bicycles.

Train services are expected to continue to operate as normal through the station but there will be some temporary changes to access and parking throughout the construction.

The existing footbridge will be removed and replaced with a new accessible bridge with lifts to platforms 1 and 2.

The station's footbridge will close to the public from Monday 20 November, with it's replacement planned to be installed in spring 2024.

Improvement works are expected to run until the completion of the project next summer.

The station, which opened in 1848, is owned by Network Rail and managed by ScotRail who provide all passenger train services.

Amanda Naughton, Network Rail’s scheme project manager for Dumfries station’s accessibility improvements, said: “We are pleased to begin the construction phase of our project to install a new bridge with lifts at Dumfries station.

“The interest from the community in the project has been great and we are delighted to have developed a bridge design that compliments the station’s unique architecture but improves the passenger experience and delivers modern standards of access for those travelling to or from Dumfries.

“Over the coming months there will be a significant amount of construction activity at the station and we thank passengers and those working and living nearby for their patience as we deliver these essential improvements.”

Throughout the construction there will be restricted access to the station's platform 1 car park.

During the bridge removal and installation access to the platform 2 car park is expected to have access temporarily restricted.

Network rail has said those living near the station will receive letters outlining key dates of disruption and milestones as the project progresses.

