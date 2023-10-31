Big Burns Supper 2024 event cancelled due to lack of funds

The 2024 edition of the Big Burns Supper has been cancelled with organisers citing a "lack of funds."

The event has been postponed until 2025 with it being described as a "very difficult decision."

In a statement the Big Burns Supper said: "We tried to manage without this funding in our budget last year, but it proved to be very challenging because of rises in event costs and the continued cost of living crisis which is affecting how much money people have for events."

The organisers say they had been working to secure alternative funding but have been unsuccessful.

The statement added: "We do not want to compromise the artistic integrity or the safety of our event.

"Funders have said we may be able to roll our 2024 funding on to 2025, so this gives us a lot of time to match this funding.

