Carlisle United takeover rumours intensify as hint dropped for Charlton match

Carlisle United's American takeover could be one step closer to completion.

Headed by businessman Tom Piatak and his family they are looking to purchase Carlisle United.

This comes after members of the Carlisle United Supporters Club (CUOSC) voted overwhelmingly voted in favour of the proposals last month.

Out of 849 eligible members, 701 voted with a turnout of 82%.

Castle Sports Group, speaking on behalf of the Piatak family, posted on social media an update about the ongoing situation.

In a tweet the group said: "The most significant hurdle is now in the rearview mirror. We are focused on tying up the remaining minor issues.

"The entire family looks forward to seeing all supporters at the 25/11 Charlton home match... you do not want to miss that one. Up the Blues!"

A statement issued in September by Castle Sports Group said the resolution of a £2.7 million legacy debt to a company called Purepay remained "a significant hurdle" to the takeover.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...