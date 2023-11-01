Dumfries and Galloway council are running several events to support families and individuals struggling this winter by handing out free warm clothing.

The council has said that there will be clothing available in a range of sizes for adults and children - including coats, jackets, jumpers, hoodies, cardigans, jeans, hats, gloves and scarves.

Ian Blake, the Chair of the Communities Committee, said: “Our Council is committed to tackling poverty and inequalities throughout our region.

"We know that a lot of people are struggling, and these events are aimed at helping those in need.

"There are no qualifying criteria, so anyone who needs some warm winter clothes can come along to one of our events and get what they need to help them stay warm this winter.”

Vice Chair of the Communities Committee, Jackie McCamon, said: “We have been overwhelmed at people’s generosity this year in donating items of clothing that has allowed us to increase the number of events we are holding to ensure free warm winter clothes are available across the region.

"There will also be free period products available at each event – again with no qualifying criteria.”

The events are being held on the following dates:

Friday 17 November 2023, 10am to 6pm – Dumfries Pop Up Shop, The Press, High Street, Dumfries.

Saturday 18 November 2023, 11am to 3pm – Customer Services, Church Street, Newton Stewart.

Saturday 18 November 2023, 12pm to 4pm – Town Hall, High Street, Lockerbie.

Sunday 19 November 2023, 11am to 3pm – Castle Douglas Community Centre, Cotton Street, Castle Douglas.

Saturday 25 November 2023, 12pm to 4pm – Sanquhar Town Hall, Church Street, Sanquhar.

Saturday 2 December 2023, 12pm to 4pm – Customer Services Centre, North Strand Street, Stranraer.

Saturday 2 December 2023, 12pm to 4pm – Newington Leisure Centre, Shawhill Road, Standalane, Annan.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...