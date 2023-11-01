Engineers have gained entry into a historic building that partially fell into a river in Cockermouth.

Parts of the Grade II-listed Old Courthouse fell into the River Cocker early on 8 October.

After it had subsided, Cumberland Council issued an official order concerning emergency work needed to make the area safe.

This included installing fencing and installing a covered walkway across the Cocker bridge.

The council also informed the owner of the property that they required access to the property and would soon be serving a further notice to carry out urgent works for the preservation of listed building.

A warrant of entry was granted on 30 October, which has now allowed the council’s appointed structural engineers to access the partially collapsed building.

Access is required to the site to undertake further survey work which will inform how and what works can be undertaken.

Some exterior assessments of the site have already been undertaken a LiDAR survey which has provided a 3D map of the building. A contractor is continuing to work with the council to assess access to the site and is helping to determine how any works could be undertaken.

The council has said it is having ongoing discussions about the building with partners, including Historic England. Credit: ITV Border.

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “This is a complex site and public safety is our main priority.

“We need to determine what bracing is required to the building before removal of any debris can be carried out to the rear of the property. If the internal structure isn’t braced that can lead to a further collapse.

“As there an urgency to carry out the assessment, the court has given us permission to enter the site.”

