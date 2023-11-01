Police are investigating after an incident of a racially aggravated hate crime that occurred during the Barrow AFC V Morecambe FC football match in Barrow last night.

A 70-year-old man was been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated Section 4a Public Order Act and remains in police custody.

In a statement made online Barrow AFC said: "We are aware of an allegation of racist abuse being directed at a Barrow AFC staff member during Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at The So Legal Stadium.

"The Club would like to make it absolutely clear that we abhor discrimination in all its forms and will take the strongest action possible, including pursuing life bans, for anyone found guilty of racism.

"We will be conducting a thorough investigation and would appeal to any fans who may have witnessed any discriminatory abuse to please come forward.

"We would like to thank Barrow AFC Stewards and Barrow police for their swift actions in identifying the individual."

