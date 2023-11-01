All patients diagnosed with cancer in Dumfries and Galloway will be referred to a network of support organisations with the launch of a new service.

'Improving the cancer journey' connects patients and family members with groups who share their experience and can offer practical help.

Dumfries and Galloway is the latest region in Scotland to see the introduction of the service by Macmillan cancer support, with the Scottish Borders soon to follow.

The service works by contacting patients newly diagnosed with cancer, and address any concerns that they have. They will then carry on to support the patient and help them access any services.

Andrew Edgar received his diagnosis of prostate cancer in Christmas 2017, the same disease that killed his father.

He now volunteers with the charity Prostate Buddies, one of the organisations that will be a part of the network of support patients will be referred to.

Mr Edgar has said that the network can provide that emotional support: "Everything flashes before your eyes. You know, paying the mortgage, how are the kids going to take this, what is the wife going to say, the whole plethora of emotions goes through your head."

The service can also assist with financial concerns as well. Emma Munro, from the Citizens Advice Service, said:"A diagnosis of cancer has a huge financial impact, whether in treatment or not being able to work. And we can assist with that."

Watch Kieran Macfadzean's report here.

