Two people have died following a crash on the A7 near Heriot in the Scottish Borders.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles, a black Audi A3 and a black Range Rover, on 29 October at around 12:40pm.

The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Range Rover, a 45-year-old man, and the two child passengers, a 15-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, were taken to hospital for treatment. The man died in hospital on 31 October.

Police Scotland have confirmed the men who died are 23-year-old Finlay Street from Hawick, and 45-year-old Mark Williams of Heriot.

The family of Mark Williams has released the following statement: “We are devastated with the news and coming to terms with the loss of our husband, brother, dad and son.

“We respectfully request our privacy while the family deal with this tragedy.”

An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Inspector Ross Drummond, from Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Finlay and Mark at what is a very difficult time for them.

"Anyone who was in the area round the time of the crash, or anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist, is asked to get in touch.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...