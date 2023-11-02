Cannabis plants worth around £500,000 found by police in Galashiels

Cannabis plants worth around £500,000 have been recovered from a property in Galashiels.

Officers executed a drugs warrant on Wednesday 1 November at a disused property on Overhaugh Street. Enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Stuart Fletcher, Area Commander for the Scottish Borders, said: “We are absolutely committed to disrupting the supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and resource at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Information from the public remains vital to our efforts. If you have any information or concerns about drugs misuse or wider criminality in your area, please contact us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

