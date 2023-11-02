Carlisle Fireshow to return this weekend as thousands expected

The Carlisle Fireshow is set to return this weekend with more than 2,000 fireworks set to light the Cumbrian sky.

The 34th edition of the event will take place in Bitts Park on Saturday 4 November with the gates open from 5pm until 8:30pm.

More than 2,000 fireworks are set to light the sky above Carlisle, accompanied by music.

The event has been organised with Merlin Fireworks. Credit: Stuart Walker

In addition to food and drink providers, there will also be family entertainers. There will be face painting and children’s funfair rides as well.

The event is organised by Cumberland Council and is free to attend, starting from 6:30pm. There is expected to be over 35,000 people attending.

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “This year’s event will celebrate the Cumberland area and its communities. As well as a centrepiece bonfire, there will be thousands of fireworks and it is set to be a must-see event not to be missed.”

