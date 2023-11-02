Police Scotland have launched a further appeal following a serious crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police are looking to trace a driver who was travelling on the road near the time of the crash in the early hours of Sunday 22 October.

A 24-year-old man was struck by a vehicle when walking along the road at around 1:30am.

The man was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

Sergeant Colin Ramage from Road Policing said: “There is no suggestion that the vehicle we are trying to trace was involved in the crash, however, we believe the driver may have information which could assist with our investigation.

“I am appealing directly to the driver of the light-coloured car which was travelling south on the B7076 in the minutes before the victim was struck around 1:30am to please come forward.

“Even if you think you have no information of significance, it is still crucial that we speak to you, as even the slightest detail could be important.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0290 of Sunday, 22 October, 2023.”

