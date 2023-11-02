Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is looking forward to a break from league action as the Blues get set for the first round of the FA Cup.

United take on Leyton Orient in London in the first round of the competition with the Blues having tasted defeat against Richie Wellens side on the past three occasions.

Simpson's side tasted defeat in their last league match, a 1-0 defeat away to Cambridge United.

The Carlisle United manager is looking for his side to show an improvement from what was shown last Saturday.

Paul Simpson said: "Yeah I was massively disappointed and I think that was fairly clear when I spoke after the game. A week is a long time in football and we have moved on from it now.

Attention now turns to FA Cup action for Carlisle United. Credit: PA

"That is how we have to deal with it, players have come in and trained well this week and everything we are doing now is to try and improve.

"We have to make sure when we go out on Saturday afternoon at Leyton Orient that the performance is better and if that is good enough then we will get a result."

Carlisle United currently sit in the relegation zone and occupy 21st position in League One. Simpson believes that his players are well aware of the position they are in and that they have to improve.

He said: "Of course they take notice, they are not fools. We all know where we are. This weekend is different because it is the FA Cup and we have to use this weekend to get a performance and a result that then gives us confidence to take into the next league game.

"As a football person you know where you are in the league and you know what is going on. We also know we have enough games left so we can get ourselves into a much better position."

Simpson believes that his players need to show a stronger level of consistency in their performances, although he could not fault the work rate shown.

Carlisle United currently sit in the relegation zone in League One. Credit: PA

He said: "What we have to do is to get a consistent level of performance. I think we are getting a consistent level of work rate, so that is not a gripe.

"We have got to be better when we are competing, better in our use of the ball and the obvious one is we have to be better in the final third and get our chances finished off."

Simpson is looking for his side to put together a cup run this season and to help confidence build amongst his squad.

He said: "I think it would be fantastic. It would be great to get the confidence from this weekend and then there is the excitement of being in the draw for the second round.

"We are building to try and make everything better at the club. There is so much positivity around because of the talk of the takeover, what we need to do is to get some positive results to go along with that."

Paul Simpson is excited about American investment at Brunton Park. Credit: PA

The possible takeover of Carlisle United could be one step closer following a post on social media earlier this week which teased American investment into the club could be completed by the match against Charlton later this month.

Simpson believes that it is incredibly exciting for everyone connected with the football club and that the conversations he has had makes him optimistic for the future.

He said: "It is huge. I really do think it is enormous for the football club. I have been in conversations to see what their ideas are, what the plans are and how they want to move the club forward.

"We still need to keep the club as a real major part of our community. I think it is really exciting and I think we should be looking forward to it. What I want to happen is when the takeover happens we have more points on the board and are still in the FA Cup."

