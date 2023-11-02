Warning for rain issued for Scottish Borders as Storm Ciaran to brace region

A yellow warning for rain is in place in the Scottish Borders as Storm Ciaran brings disruption throughout the UK.

The warning came into effect from 6am on Thursday morning and is expected to last 24 hours until Friday morning.

The Met Office state that heavy rain could bring disruption to northeast England and eastern Scotland.

What to expect?

The Met Office has provided this information to what to expect from the storm.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

In a statement the Met Office said: "Periods of heavy rain associated with Storm Ciaran will affect parts of northeast England and eastern Scotland during Thursday and early Friday.

"Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30 mm widely, with 40-60 mm accumulating over high ground, including the Cheviots, North Pennines and North York Moors. Strong easterly winds, becoming northerly by Friday morning, will accompany the rainfall, possibly exacerbating any impacts."

