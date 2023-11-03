Flood alert in place in Scottish Borders

A flood alert is in place in the Scottish Borders following heavy rain from Storm Ciaran.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued the alert, which is in place until further notice.

SEPA state that there is a risk of flooding from rivers and surface water.

In a statement SEPA said: "Heavy rain will affect the area on Thursday into Friday. There is a risk of flooding from rivers and surface water. Potential impacts include flooding to properties and parts of communities and significant disruption to travel."Rough seas could lead to spray and wave overtopping around exposed coastal areas.

"Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188. This flood alert update is now in force until further notice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...